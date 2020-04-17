Bernal gears up for Tour's new date

PARIS • Tour de France champion Egan Bernal of Team Ineos said on Wednesday he will reconsider his training programme so he can defend his title after new dates were announced for this year's race.

Organisers announced earlier on Wednesday the start date of the Tour would be pushed back to Aug 29 in response to the coronavirus lockdown in France.

"We have 4-1/2 months to get back to 100 per cent," Bernal posted on his Instagram page. "It is time to rethink all the training and start with more motivation than ever to get to this date in the best form."

The Colombian cyclist reiterated his team "will continue to work hard, calmly, with a lot of patience and intelligence, to be back on the starting line with a clear conscience having done the right job".

Bernal, the first South American to win the sport's premier race, has been confined in his home country since Ineos pulled out of the Paris-Nice race following the death of their sports director Nicolas Portal.

Bernal could not defend his title, with Germany's Maximilian Schachmann winning the shortened event. Last month's race was the last one to be staged before the cycling calendar was put on ice.

With Colombia also under a lockdown, Bernal has been forced to take his training indoors. The 23-year-old recently posted Instagram story videos that showed him using a stationary exercise bike.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE