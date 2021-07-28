Bermuda's first gold will inspire youth, says Duffy

TOKYO • Flora Duffy achieved instant national hero status when she won Bermuda's first Olympic gold yesterday after delivering a dominant run leg for an emphatic victory in the women's triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course.

Duffy, 33, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike leg and then stamped her authority on the race with a fantastic performance over the 10km run to finish in 1hr 55.36min.

Her victory in a race delayed by 15 minutes because of slippery conditions following heavy overnight rain makes Bermuda the smallest nation in terms of population - around 70,000 - to ever win a gold medal at the Summer Games.

Bermuda's only other medallist was boxer Clarence Hill, who collected a bronze in Montreal in 1976.

"We are a small country but are very concentrated on sport," Duffy said. "I'm so grateful to achieve a personal thing but it's bigger than me and that's a cool moment.

"It will inspire the youth of Bermuda and show that competing on the world stage from a small island is really possible."

Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a flat tyre near the end of the bike leg to chase back and finish second, 74 seconds behind Duffy. Katie Zaferes, world champion in 2019, took bronze for the United States.

Bermuda Premier Edward David Burt sent his congratulations over Twitter, saying: "You've worked so hard and you've made an entire island proud!"

Duffy had been one of the favourites in Rio 2016 but struggled and finished eighth, and though she ended that year with a remarkable three world titles in various triathlon disciplines, it was the Olympics she had wanted.

A serious injury in 2018 which wiped out almost an entire year of competition piled the pressure on and although she has barely raced this season, she looked fully refreshed on the streets of Tokyo.

The grin she had entering the finishing straight gave way to tears at the realisation of her achievement as she crossed the line.

Looking almost as happy was 39-year-old mother-of-three Nicola Spirig, the 2012 champion and 2016 runner-up, who took sixth place in her fifth Olympics.

The final triathlon event is the inaugural mixed relay on Saturday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE