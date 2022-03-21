Malaysian jockey Benny Woodworth met with little joy in his first ride in France on Saturday.
The globetrotting rider was booked for one solitary ride, Argentin, in a handicap race over 2,100m at Saint-Cloud, Paris, but could beat only one home.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 21, 2022, with the headline Benny unplaced in Paris.