Beluga can have a whale of a time

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Raging Blaze had no luck last start. Drawn well and with the last crack at them in the straight, he is capable of winning.

10 Golden Mission is consistent. The light weight suits and he should be thereabouts.

2 Tronic Mighty is stepping down to Class 5 for the first time with Joao Moreira engaged. Big watch now that he is in the bottom grade.

6 Telecom Missile has claims, but the wide alley makes it a bit tricky.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

2 Metro Warrior does not win out of turn. Still, he is ultra consistent and that reliability can be rewarded.

1 Gold Chest is stepping down to Class 3. His best over this course and distance holds him in very good stead.

5 Alcari surprised two starts ago at 78-1. With Moreira aboard, he can bounce back to that level of form.

9 Wild West Wing is worth including. He won well last start. The light weight suits.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Team Spirit is racing well. Expect he finds the front and it would not surprise if he kicks on with it.

7 Gallant Express is doing well without winning. He gets his chance again.

4 Armour Eagle is lightly raced, with only three starts. He is coming to hand nicely and Moreira getting aboard looks the right thing.

6 Double Six Pop did well before landing in Hong Kong. Do not discount.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

14 Smiling Face might be good value. He closed off in style last time. With no weight on his back again, he gets his chance.

8 Ingenious Fellow is in sound-enough form. He can improve further from the good draw.

10 Dragon Pride is after back-to-back wins. He won well last time and his ascent through the grades does not look done.

6 Brave Power is after a hat-trick. This looks tricky, but his form is very good.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

3 Noble Desire narrowly missed last time. He has a number of good runs down the straight, so expect another big run from the incredibly consistent galloper.

1 Eight Trigrams can bounce back. He scored nicely three runs ago and has claims if he can repeat that effort.

2 Whizz Kid is closing in on a first win.

11 Glenealy Generals is worth supporting each-way, especially if he is a big price.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 Pins Prince can bounce back to winning ways, considering he has found a winnable contest with Moreira at the helm.

3 Turbo Power gets a handy 5lb (2.27kg) claim with Alfred Chan aboard. He should roll to the front.

8 Smart Leader is better than his form suggests. He is the value chance.

4 Infinity Win can make his own luck in front, although the wide gate is not ideal.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

5 Beluga has drawn well and is stepping into this off the back of a near-miss in a strong race at Happy Valley. If he brings that form, he is the one to beat.

2 Ima Single Man is after back-to-back wins. He had the favours last time. A repeat of that run has him fighting out the finish.

4 Master Delight is showing very good progression early on. He looks like a very good four-year-old.

9 The Irishman falls into a similar category. He closed in impressively last time. He has claims. The only worry is his inexperience.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

6 Running Glory performed well last time, narrowly missing over the course and distance. The form out of that race looks strong, so he appeals as a top chance.

5 Super Mission is close to another win in Hong Kong.

3 Good Runner is after back-to-back wins. Gate 2 gives him every chance.

8 Vukan narrowly missed in his last run. This is tough but he should finish thereabouts.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

5 Happy Daily did not have his best run throughout in his last start. But he still managed to stick on for his first win. Expect another big effort.

4 Fantastic Show closed in very well last time. He can do the same again. Worth backing each-way.

1 Good Buddy has won two of his last three starts. Gate 2 will afford him his chance despite the top load.

11 HK Dragon shapes as a bit of a wild card. He might be worth supporting each-way.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 Craig's Star is performing better than his record indicates. He was luckless the past few times and deserves another chance. Expect him to let rip from the wide gate.

2 Private Rocket is the main danger. He is in superb form and is capable of winning any time.

10 Parterre is closing in on a first win. Moreira hops up now.

4 Golden Link is returning to 1,400m, which suits him.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club