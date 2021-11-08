Belts unified 'for our team'

LAS VEGAS • Saul "Canelo" Alvarez made history on Saturday, knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion, unifying all four major belts in less than 12 months.

The 31-year-old added the International Boxing Federation belt to his World Boxing Association, the World Boxing Council and the World Boxing Organisation straps in a winner-takes-all showdown at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas to join an exclusive club.

"I want to thank everybody here tonight," Alvarez, wearing a golden crown and holding all four belts, said in a post-fight interview in the ring as a raucous crowd of over 16,500 fans rose to their feet.

"It hasn't been easy to get to this point, but with your support my family, my team - we've gotten really far. This is for everybody, especially from Mexico. It's another one for our team. We did it tonight."

As is his habit, he began the fight slowly. He landed a few punches but mostly waited, watched, gathered data and turned up the heat on Plant. By the 11th round, it was clear that Alvarez would win on the judges' scorecards and that the American's only hope was to score a knockout.

Instead, it was Alvarez who threw a left hook followed by an uppercut that sent Plant down to the canvas on one knee.

Alvarez had seized the WBA and WBC titles by defeating Callum Smith last December. He retained them by overpowering Avni Yildirim in February and then clobbered Billy Joe Saunders in May to grab the WBO belt.

With a complete collection of 168lb (76.2kg) titles, he becomes just the sixth fighter since the WBO began sanctioning world title fights in 1988 to hold all four belts from the separate governing bodies at the same time.

Only five other boxers - Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super-lightweight) and Josh Taylor (super-lightweight) - have done so.

Alvarez improved to 57-1-2 with 39 knockouts in handing Plant the first defeat of his career. Plant is now 21-1 with 12 KOs.

Even though Plant was fighting in his home country, he was booed during the introductions as the majority of the Las Vegas crowd was cheering for Alvarez throughout the fight.

The Mexican won just about every round leading up to the 11th but still Plant proved to be an awkward opponent. Alvarez needed a spectacular KO to put a stamp on what up until then had been a mediocre performance.

Alvarez said Plant, 29, wanted to keep going but he told him he should stop. "He wanted to continue. I told him there is no shame. Of course I came out on top."

Pro boxing has 17 weight classes, but the only undisputed champions currently are Alvarez and Taylor. "To become the first Mexican unified champion means a lot to me," said Alvarez. "That makes me happy. It motivates me."

Asked if he had plans to move up a weight class to 175 pounds, he said: "We don't know. We want a rest, we need the rest we deserve."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, NYTIMES