Belgian Van Kerckhove out of UCI Road World Championships after training crash

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Sept 22 - Belgian cyclist Seff Van Kerckhove did not participate in the men's junior individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Tuesday as he recovers after being hit by a motorist during a training ride earlier this week.

Van Kerckhove, a podium hopeful who was also supposed to compete in the road race on Thursday, was taken to hospital for further examinations after a collision that the Belgian cycling federation said had a "severe impact" on his upper body.

"Seff will now take time for his recovery. The rehab has already started," the Belgian cycling federation said. "We wish him a speedy recovery."

Van Kerckhove was not replaced in the individual time trial and will not be replaced in the road race. REUTERS