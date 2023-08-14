Belgian cyclist Lotte Kopecky wins ‘crazy’ third world title in a week

Lotte Kopecky (centre) of Belgium after winning the Women Elite Road Race at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 on Aug 14. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
GLASGOW – Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky won the women’s road race on Sunday for a third gold medal at the world championships, after she also claimed two track titles.

Demi Vollering of the Netherlands took silver, just ahead of Denmark’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig in third after the 154km run from Loch Lomond culminated with six 14.3km circuits of downtown Glasgow.

Kopecky also won golds on the track in Scotland in the points and elimination races.

“I thought after those two world titles on the track, it would be almost impossible to win again here,” said the 27-year-old from Flanders.

“Three world titles in seven days is too crazy. I didn’t dream of this when I was a little girl, back then I just wanted to be competitive on the bike. I never knew I would become this good,” she said.

The first part of the course in open countryside was marked by grey skies and constant drizzle as the peloton crossed the Scottish Pennines.

But an elite clique had already formed by the time the race arrived at the tricky urban circuit, with corners treacherously rain slick.

The race looked like going to the wire with Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain, Christina Schweinberger of Austria and Swiss Marlen Reusser all in the mix until late.

Uttrup Ludwig started her winning bid on a steep incline just ahead of the final lap and Kopecky joined her as they opened up a gap.

As the Belgian finished stronger the Dane faded and was caught near the line by Vollering as they crossed just seven seconds off the winning pace.

“It was such a hard race, one of the hardest I’ve done. I can’t remember how many times I was vomiting,” said the bronze medallist.

Winner of the women’s time trial title earlier in the week American Chloe Dygert pulled out just ahead of the start due to illness.

Earlier, Romain Mahieu won the BMX world title as French riders swept the podium in the eight-man final. A year ahead of the Paris Olympics for a discipline scheduled to take place beneath the Eiffel Tower, Mahieu’s compatriots Arthur Pilard and Joris Daudet took silver and bronze.

“We all motivate each other and here you see the result of that, it bodes really well for Paris next year,” said the 28-year-old.

Olympic gold medallist Niek Kimmann and reigning world champion Simon Marquart both went out in the semi-finals.

Great Britain’s Bethany Shriever won the women’s gold earlier in the day, with Laura Smulders of the Netherlands in second and Alise Willoughby of the United States third.

“It’s so special and the crowd have been amazing. My family are here, my friends are here. I’m speechless right now,” said Shriever.

From early on, Shriever led on the rolling track and never looked like getting caught.

“You’ve got to be at the top of your game. I managed to stay at the same level all day,” said Shriever, who won the title in 2021. AFP

