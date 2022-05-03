Belated success sweet for RSG SG

After being losing finalists to Evos SG in the first two editions of the local e-sports competition, Mobile Legends Professional League Singapore (MPL SG), RSG SG made it third-time lucky on Sunday.

Coming back from a loss in the first match, RSG SG won 4-1 in the third season's grand final to clinch the best-of-seven series and exact revenge.

The grand final, which was temporarily halted on several occasions, was watched by a crowd of about 200 at the GR.iD mall, located along Selegie Road. It began just after 4pm and ended only about seven hours later.

Each Mobile Legends match usually lasts about 20 minutes.

The organisers said the stoppages were due to "server issues".

But despite the hiccups, RSG SG maintained their composure to seal victory. Their members were still visibly emotional when they spoke to The Straits Times after the win.

Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeo, 24, said: "This means so much to us. We have spent plenty of late nights working with our coach to ensure we were ready for this tournament. To be honest, it is a year's worth of preparation.

"We are all emotional because we finally saw the fruits of what we have worked so hard for. We won't get complacent and in fact, we will only get better."

Asked if the disruptions had affected his team, Yeo said: "We kept reminding each other to keep focused. Our manager also got energy drinks for us which was really helpful."

This is the third straight final that both teams have contested.

The MPL SG Season 1 and Season 2 last May and October respectively were won by Evos SG.

But by finally breaking their duck, RSG SG bagged the winners' cheque of $30,000. The runners-up were awarded $15,000.

MPL Singapore, which has a prize pool of up to $100,000, is presented by Singtel's PVP Esports and the game's developer Moonton.

Evos SG's loss in this final was all the more surprising given that they will represent Singapore in e-sports at the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

RSG SG's Yeo Wee "Diablo" Lun said his team had showed that they too had the calibre to represent Singapore.

The 23-year-old said: "We wanted to prove to people that they (Evos SG) are not the only ones capable of representing Singapore at regional tournaments. We have always been one step behind them but I am so proud of my team for being able to do it today."

Evos SG team manager Matthew Chan felt that the score did not reflect how close the games were.

"While the score did end up 4-1, all the games could have gone either way," he said. "It was a huge shame for it but congratulations to RSG. We will definitely take this defeat as a form of motivation to push further.

"Evos SG have built a reputation on winning. Anything else is deemed a failure. All the players were just in a shocked state. Players like Gear and Seilah had essentially never felt losses before in their short careers."

He added that his players will regroup for the Hanoi Games, saying: "The SEA Games are about representing the nation, beyond our local rivalries and we believe this is the biggest honour.

"We will regroup, restructure. Our players have already laid out an intensive training regimen to practise... Our goal is simple, to play best for the Singapore flag."

For making it to the grand final of MPL Singapore Season 3, which saw seven teams compete, Evos SG and RSG SG both earned a spot at the game title's regional tournament - the MLBB South-east Asia Cup - next month.

The best four teams from that competition will then qualify for the World Championship.