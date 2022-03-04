Belarus' Azarenka devastated, hopes for end to the war

LONDON • Tennis' former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has said she is devastated by the suffering of Ukrainians after Russia's invasion last week.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have so far been killed and hundreds of structures destroyed, including homes, hospitals, kindergartens and transport facilities, according to the country's emergency service.

"I'm devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine," Azarenka tweeted.

"It's heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence.

"Since my early childhood, I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people, as well as both nations, friendly and supportive of one another.

"It is hard to witness the violent separation that is taking place instead of supporting and finding compassion for each other."

Since the start of the invasion, Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have found themselves frozen out from international competitions across sports.

Belarus has also been the subject of worldwide sanctions as not only is the country a close ally of Russia, its territory has also been used as a key staging area for Russian forces mounting the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation".

Tennis authorities this week banned Belarusians and Russians from competing under the name and flag of their countries.

On the conflict, two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka said that she wished for peace.

"My heart is with everyone directly and indirectly impacted by this war that is causing such pain and suffering for so many," she added. "I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war."

But Azarenka is apparently one of the few Belarusians who understand what is going on, according to former high jump world champion Bohdan Bondarenko.

He said on Wednesday he was shocked that many Russian and Belarusian athletes believe that no war is taking place in his native Ukraine due to heavy state censorship of the news.

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist also said Russia's invasion had split his family, with his mother and others under bombardment in Ukraine while his wife and daughter had escaped to Hungary.

"(Many Russian and Belarusian athletes) assume nothing is happening in Ukraine. Apparently that's what they are told in the news programmes," Bondarenko told Poland's Onet website.

"They don't realise there's complete lawlessness and that they (Russian forces) are killing us. They think it isn't true.

"I am just shocked that some people don't get it, also my friends, with whom I competed as an athlete. It seems that athletes from these countries do not understand at all why they are now being disqualified from competitions all over the world."

Russia tightly controls reporting of the war, which the Kremlin says is aimed at removing the "neo-Nazis and drug addicts" in power in Kyiv whom it says pose a direct threat to national security.

The United Nations has estimated more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since the invasion in what looks set to become Europe's biggest refugee crisis this century, with millions more expected to be displaced.

REUTERS