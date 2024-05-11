Being kinder to herself helps Nicole Broch Estrup rise to contention at Aramco Team Series Korea

SEOUL – After over a decade as a professional golfer, Nicole Broch Estrup is finally starting to feel like she knows how to play the sport properly.

Throughout her career, there have been many moments that were filled with self-doubt, but the Dane is learning to be kinder to herself.

This switch in mindset has done wonders as the 30-year-old has recorded some decent results in 2024, with two top-10 finishes in four Ladies European Tour (LET) events.

She now finds herself in contention at the Aramco Team Series – Korea as she holds the joint clubhouse lead with German Carolin Kauffmann on a one-under 143 total. They had both posted one-under 71 on May 11 as heavy rain halted play at the New Korea Country Club.

Broch Estrup is four strokes behind Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe, who is top of the leaderboard and is two-under through 10 holes, while South Korean Kim Hyo-joo (even-par through nine) is a shot back in second.

She said: “There were definitely a lot of doubts previously. If I hit a bad golf shot, I could almost feel like I’m a bad person and that’s far from true.

“I’ve been going easy on myself and having self-compassion is a big word and something that I’ve worked a lot on.”

Starting on the back nine at the US$1 million (S$1.36 million) tournament, Broch Estrup made three birdies in her opening 12 holes, but was set back by bogeys at the par-five hole No. 5 and 8.

The one-time LET winner said that the gusty winds were hard to navigate.

She said: “I played a lot more solid than yesterday, but unfortunately had a couple of bad drives coming in. It feels frustrating making bogeys on the par-fives coming in but overall, I’ll take one-under in these conditions.”

The rain started coming in past noon and got heavier through the day, with temperatures dipping below 20 deg C.

But the round went on and was not suspended till 4.15pm. Play was eventually stopped for the day at about 6pm.

Half of the 108-player field will return to the tournament venue from 6.45am on May 12 to complete their second round.