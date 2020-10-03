'Being a mum worth more than any championship gold'

One Championship's reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee and her husband, fellow One fighter Bruno Pucci, are expecting their first child together.

Lee, 24, who is based in Hawaii, announced the news on social media on Thursday, revealing that she is 11 weeks pregnant.

While the gender of the baby is not known yet, she is due to give birth on April 21 next year.

Describing her pregnancy as a "dream come true", Lee wrote in an Instagram post: "Becoming a mum has always been my ultimate goal; worth more to me than any amount of championship gold.

"The best things come at the most unexpected times. Baby made sure to surprise us just as I was in the best shape of my life."

She posed for pictures with a positive pregnancy test kit and also posted several photographs of baby clothes.

Pucci, 30, also shared the news on his own social media accounts, adding: "It's funny how words are missing to describe this feeling, but I can guarantee that what we don't lack are reasons to smile!"

The couple were congratulated by family and friends, including fellow fighter Stamp Fairtex, One's first two-sport world champion.

Lee and Pucci tied the knot more than two years ago in a ceremony held in Hawaii.

With the Covid-19 pandemic putting plans to compete on hold, Lee's last fight was last October, when she retained her One atomweight title against Xiong Jingnan at the One: Century event in Tokyo.

The five-time One women's atomweight champion has, however, been training with her family at United MMA Hawaii, which is owned by them.

Martial arts are a family affair for the Lees, with all four siblings, including Christian, 22, One's lightweight world champion, coached by their parents, Singapore-born Ken and his South Korean wife Jewelz.

Her younger sister Victoria, 16, is also following in her siblings' footsteps, signing with One last month.

Other fighters have returned to action after their pregnancies. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern returned to the Octagon in October last year, four months after giving birth to her daughter, Moa.

Kimberly Kwek