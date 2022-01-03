Beijing Games worry for Canadians

TORONTO • With just over a month until the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony, the chief executive of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said he is increasingly concerned if the Games can go ahead as planned.

"We're worried," David Shoemaker told CBC News in a New Year's eve interview. "We're confident that these Games can still be scheduled safely. But we're taking it day by day and wake up every morning to make sure that is how we still feel about it."

The National Hockey League (NHL) last month said it would not send players to the men's ice hockey tournament, citing the pandemic's "profound disruption" to its schedule.

Up till Saturday, the NHL had postponed 90 games for Covid-19 related reasons and will reschedule them during the Feb 4-20 Winter Olympics.

Other winter sports have also experienced disruptions to events that serve as Olympic qualifiers, including alpine skiing, bobsleigh and curling.

Shoemaker said that if the COC believes athlete safety is compromised, it will not hesitate to pull the contingent from Beijing as it did in March 2020 when it decided not to send a team if the Tokyo Olympics were to go ahead as scheduled.

The Games were later delayed by one year.

"We have yet to have a conversation with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) about postponement but we're having conversations on a very frequent basis with the participating winter sport nations and it may well come up," added Shoemaker.

The concern for the COC is getting its athletes into the Beijing bubble virus-free.

"Medical experts agree, and the consensus point of view is that it may well be that the safest place from Omicron in February will be the Olympic bubble in Beijing," said Shoemaker. "The real challenge for us is how do we make sure that Canadian participants can get to Beijing without contracting the virus."

