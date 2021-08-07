Beijing 2008 still high-water mark for region

Beijing 2008 remains the high-water mark for Asia at the Olympics, as host China became the first country other than the United States or Russia (and the Soviet Union) in the last 50 years to top the medal table.

China's haul of 48 golds was also complemented by another 31 from eight other Asian places, offering proof of the region's competitiveness at the highest levels of international sport.

After all, just eight years ago in Sydney, Asia, with a population of around 3.7 billion, claimed 43 golds. These came from China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

The next two Summer Games after Beijing were less kind to Asia, as the continent's tally dropped substantially. At London 2012, it fell to 63 golds and dropped further to 55 at Rio 2016, despite countries like Singapore and Vietnam claiming their first Olympic gold medals.

But a return to Asian soil has sparked a revival in fortunes. With the final weekend of events still to come, the Chinese have returned to the summit and have 36 golds, five ahead of second-placed US.

Japan, which spent a staggering US$20 billion (S$27 billion) as host city while also investing huge sums into its high-performance programmes to ensure its athletes were well placed to win, is third with 24 titles while South Korea has contributed six.

There have been significant breakthroughs for the Philippines, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei as well, bringing Asia's total to 71 golds. This figure could have been even higher had North Korea, which won eight golds at the last three Games, not skipped this year's edition owing to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Asia's gold medal harvest is likely to grow before tomorrow's closing ceremony, with sports like synchronised swimming, baseball, boxing and diving - which Asia is traditionally strong in - yet to conclude.