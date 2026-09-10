Beefed-up Lion City Sailors eye another term of local dominance as Honda-powered FC Jurong pose threat

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Lion City Sailors captain Hariss Harun (second from right) and new forward signings Antonio Mance (right) and Matthias Phaeton during a training session on Sept 9.

SINGAPORE – Since the Lion City Sailors became Singapore’s first fully privatised professional football club in 2020, the Singapore Premier League’s biggest marquee names have invariably landed at the club.

Season after season, premium imports arrived at Mattar Road – Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne, former J1 League top scorer Anderson Lopes, South Korean forward Kim Shin-wook and Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes, who was signed for a league record €1.8 million (S$2.6 million).

But as the 2026-27 season kicks off on Sept 11, the landscape looks different.

The Sailors, who face Hougang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sept 12, appear to have shifted their recruitment strategy towards building a stronger squad across the board.

The league’s headline arrival, meanwhile, has landed in the west for a change – at FC Jurong in the form of Japanese icon Keisuke Honda.

Eleven new signings have arrived at the Sailors, including in-form Lions forward Ilhan Fandi and national players Ryhan Stewart, Farhan Zulkifli and Glenn Kweh.

Seven foreigners have also been recruited, taking the total number of imports in the first team to 14, double the permitted number allowed to play in an SPL match at any one time.

They are Brazilian defender Hugo Gomes, Georgian fullback Jorge Karseladze, Guadeloupe international forward Matthias Phaeton, Croatian striker Antonio Mance, French midfielder Giovanni Haag, former Liverpool academy forward Bobby Adekanye and Brazilian goalkeeper Victor Aznar.

While the Sailors declined a request for an interview with its director of football Luka Lalic, who runs the rule over transfer activity, it is clear that the club has charted a new path in terms of its recruitment strategy and has bolstered the pack to ensure the team can compete strongly on four fronts.

The Sailors retained the SPL title last season and won the Singapore Cup for a third consecutive time. But they limped out in the group stage for both the Asean Club Championship and Asian Champions League Two.

When asked if the different approach in recruitment has made the team stronger, Sailors captain Hariss Harun said the club “has shown its intent” in the market and it is “quite exciting”.

“Sometimes when you bring all these parts together, it’s trying to see what fits and how to get the solutions for the games,” said the 35-year-old.

“I, for one, am pretty excited, having seen the full team up close the past week or so. We have a huge challenge this upcoming season… we just want to embrace the challenges that’re ahead of us.”

Lion City Sailors captain Hariss Harun attends a training session on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

One challenge that had already cropped up came with the sacking of Spanish coach Jesus Casas, days before the 2-0 win over Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield on Sept 6. The Sailors have since appointed Englishman Mark Jackson, who will officially assume his duties only upon receiving his employment visa, with current interim coach Varo Moreno remaining in charge until then.

Having finished last season just four points behind the Sailors in third, a strengthened FC Jurong are poised to present their most significant domestic challenge. Hariss acknowledged that their rivals are stronger but said the squad is focused on the targets at hand.

“I expect a tough fight locally for sure,” said Hariss, who declared that what the club achieved last season was the bare minimum.

“We see what FC Jurong are doing and the fact is that Tampines has always been competing with us up there, and I’m sure the other clubs have a thing or two under their sleeves to try to make things difficult for us. But we never take things for granted. Inside the camp, we are fixed on the goals.”

Jurong’s recruitment has shifted from signing Japanese college players to more experienced Asians in recent seasons but, for the new campaign, they have certainly upped the ante.

Honda, 40, who has 98 caps and 37 goals for Japan, including four goals across three World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018) has already declared a desire to usurp the Sailors.

Keisuke Honda, seen here speaking to his FC Jurong teammates during a recently training session, is the SPL’s marquee name for the 2026-27 season. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LEO SHENG WEI/PLAYMAKER

To help him achieve that mission, Jurong – who start their season at Jalan Besar on Sept 13 against Young Lions – have added experienced pros.

They include Japanese forward Mizuki Ando who has scored 28 goals in the second tier of Japanese football and central midfielder Kodai Dohi, who has 19 appearances in the J1 League. The signings of Akram Azman and Christoper van Huizen have also strengthened the team.

Jurong’s last SPL triumph came in 2023, when they were known as Albirex Niigata.

Jaswinder Singh, who has spent seven years at the club in roles as an assistant coach and fitness coach, has been promoted to head coach for this season. The 37-year-old declared that they are eyeing the league title, with recruitment geared towards bringing in experience.

He said: “Even before the (last) season ended, we were already discussing players. We looked at what we had last year and how we could potentially improve it. We had quality players last year, we managed to close the gap to Sailors and Tampines but we thought about how we can close that gap further.”

“The senior players we have brought in are professionals who’ve played at the highest level,” he added. “And it is wise to tap on their experience and bring up our standards.”

Last season’s runners-up Tampines – who will kick off the season on Sept 11 against Balestier Khalsa at Our Tampines Hub – managed to finish just two points behind the champions despite a season full of managerial upheaval.

Another new man has arrived. Former Singapore skipper and ex-Tampines Rovers captain Nazri Nasir is the Stags’ sixth coaching appointment in 13 months.

The squad, however, will benefit from continuity with SPL Player of the Year Hide Higashikawa, who scored 19 goals in 20 games last season, having been retained alongside veteran midfield pair Yuki Kobayashi and Kohya Kazama, Northern Irish defender Dylan Fox, Japanese left-back Takeshi Yoshimoto and his compatriot Seiga Sumi, a midfielder.

Key local players Shah Shahiran, Jacob Mahler, Irfan Najeeb, Syazwan Buhari and Faris Ramli have been retained as well.

The team’s foreign additions include two teenagers who have joined on loan from Japanese clubs – 19-year-old midfielder Yuma Kimura from J3 League side Renofa Yamaguch and 18-year-old forward Kenshin Yamazaki from J2 side Fujieda MYFC.

Another new foreign signing, midfielder Shodai Yokoyama, has joined from Geylang International. Goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad is the Stags’ only key local signing.

Like the Sailors, the Stags are competing on four fronts but their lack of a key foreign signing has raised concerns, exacerbated by a lacklustre showing in their Community Shield loss.

Tampines Rovers players such as new signing, goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad, in action during the 2-0 loss to Sailors in the Community Shield match on Sept 6. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Nazri, however, is backing his players to have a good season.

“I think the familiarity will help,” said the 55-year-old, who stopped short of saying his team will aim to win the title.

“ Of course,the SPL is always competitive. Every team has strengthened, so it’ll be very tough. But taking on this role, this is a challenge that I wanted, one that I was prepared for. The team already has a good understanding and we want to be up to the task of challenging with the top teams.”