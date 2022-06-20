Beauty Joy comes from last to first

HONG KONG • Steadily bridging the gap on Joao Moreira in the Hong Kong jockeys' championship with a four-timer, Zac Purton was stunned by Beauty Joy's incredible Group 3 Premier Cup Handicap triumph over 1,400m at Sha Tin yesterday.

The talented gelding had conceded to his rivals a huge start before winning emphatically.

Last at the 800m mark, the quirky five-year-old closed off in a blistering 44.29sec, including a final 400m burst of 21.83sec, to score his fifth win from nine outings in Hong Kong. He won four times from as many starts in Australia, when known as Talladega.

The Sebring gelding has developed a reputation for waywardness in his Hong Kong ascendancy, with Purton saying he was uncertain of even completing yesterday's race - let alone winning it.

"Every race is something different with him, isn't it?" said Purton, after finishing a length ahead of Lucky Express, with Healthy Happy third, 11/4 lengths away.

Trainer Tony Cruz believes Beauty Joy will be best suited over longer trips next season, with a possible tilt at December's Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile.

The Group 3 Premier Plate Handicap (1,800m) was won by the Danny Shum-trained Tourbillon Diamond (Alexis Badel).

HKJC