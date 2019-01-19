Beauty Generation looks a shoo-in

RACE 1 (1,400M)

4 Guy Dragon ran on nicely last time out for fourth behind Tornado Twist, a subsequent winner up in grade. He looks to have talent and this is not a tremendously difficult affair, so he's worth a play.

1 Khaki has raced consistently since joining Tony Millard's yard. He has a wide gate to overcome, but he should relish the 1,400m now.

7 Enjoy Life has drawn well and is always capable in races like these. He's in the mix.

2 Picken is likely to go off under the odds again. He's a chance, no doubt. But, if he's too short, it's worth looking for one to beat him.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

4 I Do ran okay on debut, well enough that he was supported heavily last time out before finishing third to Pearl Champion. The step-up to a mile suits and, even with the outside gate, he's a leading player.

5 My Winner has put together a string of minor placings. He again has to contend with a bad gate but should be around the mark.

10 Majestic Endeavour steps up from Class 5, having won nicely last time out. It looked like he was primed for that race, so it's possible he takes a step forward now back up in grade.

13 Alcazar, who was second on that occasion, can't be dismissed with no weight on his back.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

3 Helene Leadingstar steps up to 1,800m at his third Hong Kong start. His last effort was better than it looks on paper, making up nice ground late after striking trouble in the middle stages. The South Australian Derby winner probably wants further than the 1,800m already but this looks a suitable race.

5 Ho Ho Khan has won his last two starts in Class 3 to put him up into this grade. He needs to take another step forward now but he's one to watch, with the Hong Kong Derby on his radar should he perform well.

9 Nicconi Express won nicely over a mile last time out after two placings over 1,400m. The logical step is up to 1,800m now, but there must be some query on him over this trip. He may be worth opposing.

2 Savvy Six has not raced since April. His pre-race antics became something of an attraction last season but he looks a little more switched on now after time spent at Conghua and he's one to watch closely.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

9 Ezra was forced wide last time out but made up some ground late to finish fourth to Invincible Missile at his racetrack debut. He has another awkward draw but is a player in this spot.

5 Fabulous Eight has placed in both starts. He looks like he should relish the 1,200m now, although his dam Coco Kerringle was a type who looked in need of further but struggled once up past 1,100m.

2 Full Of Beauty just won at his first start - a shade luckily, too, as Lakeshore Eagle was gobbling him up. He has to overcome gate 11 but should take improvement from that first start.

4 Eptiwins is improving all the time and his last-start second to Dancing Fighter was very good. The booking of Hugh Bowman is notable and he's not without a chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

The first four home in the Hong Kong Sprint look the ones to beat, even with the emergence of three-year-old Styling City on the scene.

2 D B Pin is back to defend his title, having raced only twice since. He was disappointing first-up in the Jockey Club Sprint before running a game second in the Hong Kong Sprint last time out. He should be approaching full fitness now and is going to be the one to beat.

3 Beat The Clock is still yet to crack it at Group 1 level, having recorded two seconds and two thirds in this company. He is capable of matching these on his day though, as seen over the past year. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

1 Mr Stunning turned back the clock with back-to-back wins in the Hong Kong Sprint. He failed by a neck to beat his then-stablemate D B Pin 12 months ago and he should have every chance to turn the tables.

5 Little Giant can run another bold race, having finished fourth in the Hong Kong Sprint last time out.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

10 Penang Hall was sent out at a ridiculous 134-1 last time out and was far from disgraced, finishing sixth. He looked in need of that run and, now that he's stepping out a little bit fitter, he's a value proposition in this spot.

5 Super Giant has disappointed in two starts since running home powerfully on debut. He is often his own worst enemy but he steps out for his new trainer Caspar Fownes and must be given respect.

6 Famous Warrior seems to have forgotten how to win, often looming up but struggling to follow through. He's a place chance.

8 Last Kingdom needs to settle. If he does, he can get into the finish.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

1 Beauty Generation is likely to start the shortest-priced favourite of the season, and deservedly so. No horse has come close to matching him in the mile ranks this term, winning his four starts by a combined 83/4 lengths.

2 Pakistan Star is on trial for Dubai. There's little doubt that he hasn't been the same horse in the early part of the season but, hopefully, he's freshened up well. If so, he should be running second .

6 Conte is the emerging force on the scene. He is still only a light-weight Group 3 handicap winner, though, so this is a significant step-up. He can fight out for second.

4 Southern Legend should enjoy getting back to a mile. He'll be another in contention for second.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

3 California Archer has run well in both starts for Tony Cruz, including a last-start second to I Am Power. He should be hard to beat in this spot from a better draw.

6 Happy Victory comes through the I Am Power race. He will be improved with a start under his belt.

8 Hair Trigger is always capable of rattling home with even luck over this track and trip.

5 Explosive Witness has had plenty of issues since arriving in Hong Kong 18 months ago. The winner of his only start at Moonee Valley in Australia almost two years ago, he's worth including in all exotics fresh.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 Marzouq has raced only once this season, finishing seventh over a mile in November. Fresh, he is worth a play.

5 Noble Steed ran on last start, although perhaps he wasn't at his best at a mile. Coming back to 1,400m looks a good move and he should enjoy the run of the race.

6 Not Usual Talent ran well enough on debut over 1,200m. He has the outside gate to overcome, but the 1,400m should suit and he's capable of getting into the placings.

1 Kingsfield drops back into Class 3 and bears close watching.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

12 Glorious Spectrum has to contend with a wide gate yet again. But he's a horse with plenty of talent, having run well in both starts. The former Italian looks to be heading in the right direction and is bound for the Four-Year-Old Classic Series after this. He can win, even from the draw.

11 Waikuku, another classic contender, looks to still have plenty of points in hand. He's the one to beat, although he's likely to be far shorter in betting than Glorious Spectrum.

9 Mission Tycoon steps up to 1,400m for the first time. He's sure to run a bold race.

10 My Darling was beaten as second favourite in this race two years ago. He's likely headed for Class 3, but he's capable of getting into the placings at odds.