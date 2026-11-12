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Beauden Barratt named All Blacks captain in much changed team for Wales test

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EDINBURGH, Nov 12 - Veteran back Beauden Barrett has been named as New Zealand captain for the first time as coach Dave Rennie on Thursday rotated his line-up for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Wales in Cardiff.

• Barrett will extend his record as world rugby's most-capped back when he takes over as skipper from Codie Taylor in his 149th test

• Taylor is replaced at hooker by Asafo Aumua and George Bower comes in at prop in place of Ethan de Groot

• Josh Lord has been chosen ahead of Fabian Holland in the second row, while German-born Anton Segner makes his first All Blacks start on the flank, replacing Tupou Vaa'i

• There is also a first start for wing Fehi Fineanganofo, who comes in for the injured Will Jordan to win his second cap, while veteran Anton Lienert-Brown earns a 95th cap in place of Jordie Barrett at centre

• There is a new halfback pairing as Richie Mo’unga plays at number 10 and Cortez Ratima at scrumhalf. Mo’unga missed last month’s Bledisloe Cup clashes against Australia with a calf tear

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Fehi Fineanganofo, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Anton Segner, 5-Josh Lord, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Asafo Aumua, 1-George Bower

Replacements: 16-George Bell, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Jamie Hannah, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 22-Kyle Preston, 23-Rieko Ioane REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.