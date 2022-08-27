Beaten Marin looks ahead as Axelsen eyes perfection

TOKYO • Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin has vowed to get back to her dominant best after her bid for a record fourth world title was ended by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi yesterday.

The Rio Games gold medallist is feeling her way back into competition after suffering a horror knee injury last year that forced her to miss the Tokyo Olympics and kept her out of action until recently.

She returned to the court in May this year but world No. 1 and top seed Yamaguchi was too strong in their world championship quarter-final in Tokyo, advancing with a 21-17, 21-17 win.

Marin said she "felt quite good" physically but "made many mistakes in my strategy" as the home favourite wore her down in front of the partisan crowd.

The world No. 5 will "keep looking forward" as she tries to recover the form that made her one of the toughest opponents on the tour.

"I know that if I keep going, if I keep practising hard, I will get back to my best level," said the 29-year-old, who also missed last year's world meet in her home town of Huelva because of the knee injury.

"It's tough to lose in a quarter-final at the worlds, but this is life and sometimes, we need to learn about losing."

Yamaguchi's win meant the top four seeds advanced to the semi-finals of the women's singles competition which take place today.

She will face South Korea's An Se-young, who beat China's Han Yue in a 21-14, 15-21, 22-20 thriller, while the other semi-final between China's Chen Yufei and Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei will be a rerun of last year's Olympic final.

Chen, who won gold last year in Tokyo, beat Canada's Michelle Li 21-18, 21-17, while Tai advanced with a 21-16, 21-9 win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

On the men's side, Zhao Junpeng made it to the last four after the unseeded Chinese beat India's H.S. Prannoy 19-21, 21-6, 21-18.

He lost in the quarter-finals at last year's world championships and he was happy to go one better this time around.

"I think I did a lot better in my training and also mentally," said Zhao, who will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn after the Thai ended Singaporean Loh Kean Yew's world title defence.

Taiwanese fourth seed Chou Tien-chen will face hot favourite and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the other semi-final after saving five match points to beat Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 14-21, 21-11, 22-20.

"Chou is a good player and he never gives up," said Christie. "It's disappointing. I nearly got through to the semi-finals."

Tokyo Games gold medallist Axelsen continued his run of winning every match in straight games with a dominant 21-10, 21-10 victory over Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

"I wanted to play a perfect game plan," said the Dane. "I wanted to do my absolute best on each side of the court and I managed to do so. I was fully focused in there today."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE