Beasley back with a bang

It is doubtful jockey Danny Beasley will remember Kranji Mile Day as one of his career highlights.

Getting well beaten on the favourite Lim's Kosciuszko stung the most.

Coming home empty-handed added further insult to injury.

It did not help that the Australian hoop was also going through a quiet spell. He had only one winner, Snip, last month.

To top it all off, he was rubbed out for one day for careless riding on Surrey Hills at the end of that most forgettable Kranji Mile meeting on May 21.

Funnily, the visit to the Stewards' room turned out to be the only silver lining.

By deferring the suspension one week later, given he had already been booked for the May 28 meeting, the timing of the "enforced holiday" worked out well.

"I haven't seen my mum and dad for two years because of Covid-19. With the borders reopening, I thought it was the best time to fly back home during the suspension," said Beasley, who is married to a Singaporean and they have three young children.

"The whole family went and spent 19 fantastic days in Wagga Wagga, where I grew up. It was also my 47th birthday on June 3, so that was a nice bonus."

Beasley, who made a successful comeback from a four-year hiatus last year, returned to Singapore on Thursday.

The recharged and hungry jockey did not take long to give local racegoers another reminder why he is considered one of the best in the business at Kranji.