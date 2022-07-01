Be sure to get your ticket on Lucky Express

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 M M Johnny has been sparingly raced this term. But he is showing signs that his first win is nearing. He is with his third trainer now, but the closing speed he displayed last start indicates that he is very close to getting on the board.

3 Strive For Glory has claims and just needs to offset the wide gate. The dip to Class 5 suits, especially with leading rider Zac Purton up.

6 G One Excellent mixes his form but did well to finish fourth last start. The inside gate should see him use up very little petrol in the run.

1 The Multiplier has found his groove. Next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Over The Moon caught the eye from the rear last time. He rattled home that day from an impossible position. Any improvement holds him in good stead. He has the strong booking with Alexis Badel for trainer Caspar Fownes.

10 E Brother is consistent. His form suggests he will be in the finish.

8 Super Sunny Sing has more ability than his debut suggests. Expect he displays sharp improvement.

3 Adefill closed in well for fifth on debut. He can take another step forward.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

2 California Ten is jumping from Gate 2. He can turn his form around after a poor showing last time, especially as his form does tend to be quite hit and miss. Karis Teetan knows the horse well and this favours him.

5 Running Glory is racing well and appears destined for bigger things.

9 Sight Spirit gets a handy pull in the handicap. It would not surprise to see him fight out the finish.

3 Beluga has claims. He is racing well and knows what it is all about. Any rain around should enhance his chances.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Brave Power has a powerful finish. He just needs a bit of clear space in the straight to display his best asset. If he gets that, look out for him charging home.

2 Mission Smart is after back-to-back wins. Drawn favourably, he gets his chance again, especially with Purton engaged.

9 Victory More is better than his record suggests. It would not surprise to see him turn it around.

13 Ruby Stars slots in light and remains a threat for Badel and trainer Manfred Man.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

13 Jack Win is shaping as an interesting proposition in a difficult contest. His last two runs have been poor, but his sole showing down the straight course was eye catching on the rain-affected ground. He is worth taking a chance for good value.

11 Happy Trio is a threat. He does his best racing over this course and distance. He should be fighting out the finish.

6 Lucky Gor mixes his form but has claims for Joao Moreira and Fownes.

9 Sparkling Dolphin is looking to reverse his form. Keep safe, especially down the straight.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

6 All Is Good is tracking towards his first win. He turned his form around last time to finish a nice fourth. Another strong showing is expected, especially with any improvement.

1 Light Of Wanshi has the class edge. Drawn well, he should find himself in the right spot throughout.

3 Nicholson Returns is holding his condition. He just needs to offset the wide draw to be a factor once more.

2 Win Win has also drawn poorly. Still, he has a powerful finish and can provide a good challenge with a race run to suit.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Lucky Express has done very well this term. He is holding his condition and can win with any ounce of luck. The step-back in trip is of no concern and the inside gate should give him every opportunity to collect a well-deserved victory.

6 Campione is a serious horse on the rise. He is getting better and better with each outing. He is a force to be reckoned with and may start a deserving favourite.

3 Nervous Witness has a stack of ability that still appears untapped. Do not discount.

8 Winning Dreamer is after back-to-back wins. He has returned to his best and has claims.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 Beauty Tycoon has a stack of ability and this is his race to lose. He has plenty on this group and he should be able to despatch of them with ease. Purton should ensure his mount gets every chance.

12 Smart Folks slots in light. It would not surprise to see him turn his form around.

6 Spartan Missile is finding form and looks to be on an upward trajectory.

3 Amazing Innovator closed in well for fifth on debut. He is open to improvement following that first-up effort.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

5 Tuchel is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is an improving talent who demolished a handy little bunch last start with ease. The rise in distance should not be a concern.

3 Kasa Papa has more ability than his record suggests. He is worth taking a chance, as the rise in distancelooks a positive.

2 S J Tourbillon is making the stable switch and has his first run for trainer Douglas Whyte. He has got the potential. A bit of luck should give him his opportunity.

10 Nearly Fine is consistent. He finished on the board in his last five starts, including a win.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

9 Midori Beauty had a torrid run throughout when finishing in the rear on debut a fortnight ago. He is on a relatively quick back-up but does have a heap more ability than that first-up effort showed. The strong booking of Purton holds him in good stead.

4 Sakewin will probably be sent around as a deserving favourite. He won his first two starts before finishing fourth. Expect he finds the front and takes a stack of catching under Moreira.

3 Star Brite mixes his form but does have a touch of class. His two wins came from his last four starts.

1 Ace One is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He just needs to offset the awkward gate to be a factor.

