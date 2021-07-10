Be on fast most furious

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Telecom Missile pieced it all together nicely last start. Once again, he appears well placed.

14 Winning Warrior can roll forward and play catch me if you can.

1 Lucky Maryknoll turned in a career-best second last start at 36-1. She can go one better.

4 Spicy Grill soared to an unlikely win from the rear last month. He gets his chance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

3 The Anomaly has drawn well. He should bounce back to score.

2 Harmony Win Win is an improving type. Apprentice Jerry Chau and trainer Douglas Whyte have been on fire.

4 Universal Go Go is competitive in his spot.

10 Ultimate Glory is after back-to-back wins. Do not discount.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 Jiangxi Stamina has found his grade in Class 5. With the right run, he is capable of winning.

5 Formula Excel is improving. The solid gate and the engagement of leading jockey Joao Moreira ensure he gets his chance.

4 Golden Four is racing well. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

10 Even Keel has claims down the handicap.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 My Ecstatic is consistent. He has drawn well and looks a top chance if he can be closer to the speed.

3 G One Excellent was an impressive third on debut. He has drawn well for another top effort.

8 Touch Faith has mixed his form but clearly has the ability.

10 Plikclone rarely runs a bad race. Gate 2 suits.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 Lucky With You is a rising talent. He was an impressive first-up second. With improvement, he looks the one to beat.

11 Treasure Of Field is showing signs of improvement. Chance.

14 Millennium Falcon mixes his form, but he has shown flashes of talent. Worth each-way.

1 Sky Show has the class edge. He also comes from the right stable and has the right jockey engaged.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

7 Green Envy won well over the course and distance two starts ago. Back to 1,400m, he is the one.

11 Brilliant China can improve further off the back of a solid runner-up effort last time.

3 Gracylove was a solid winner two starts ago. He gets his chance again from Gate 1.

4 Zone D closed off nicely for fourth last time. He is a chance.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

2 Super Elegance is still without a win but he is back in Class 4. The 2,000m could be what he is after.

7 Swot Troopers Wind won well last start from the front. He can do the same again.

9 Dragon Commander is capable of getting back-to-back wins.

6 Kungfumaster Panda is competitive in his spot. Don't discount him over these distances.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

3 Fast Most Furious won this race last year. From the good gate with Vincent Ho engaged, he should get his chance to go back-to-back.

2 Rattan gets a handy claim from apprentice Chau. He has been competitive over the mile in the past.

8 Beauty Smile is a smart little chestnut. He can be at the finish.

4 Reliable Team could well roll forward and give them something to chase. The value prospect.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 Ima Single Man dashed clear for a tidy win last start. He looks well placed to snatch another triumph.

9 Big Brook is worth each-way off the back of a solid effort last time.

10 Drops Of God won well on debut and has since held his condition nicely.

5 Sauvestre looked good in his trials for his debut.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

2 Stronger steps out off the back of a narrow loss at Group 3 level last start. From the good gate, he looks well placed to go on with it.

1 Computer Patch should find the front and prove difficult to reel in.

7 Lucky Patch is an emerging talent. He has a handy weight pull.

4 Voyage Warrior is next best.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

6 Blaze Warrior is two for two and showing an immense amount of ability. The step-up to 1,400m should not be a problem.

2 Uncle Steve is consistent. He commands plenty of respect.

9 Team Power is looking for back-to-back wins. Keep safe.

1 Craig's Star is next best.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club