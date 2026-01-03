BCCI instructs Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh's Mustafizur

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India - May 24, 2025 Delhi Capitals' Mustafizur Rahman during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Abhijit Addya

Jan 3 - Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders have been told to release fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday, amid growing tensions between the countries.

Last month, hundreds protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A total of 12 people were arrested in connection with his death.

The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her in 2024.

"Due to recent developments going on all across, the BCCI has instructed the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad," Saikia told Indian news agency ANI.

"They can ask for a replacement if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player."

Mustafizur, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches.

He was signed by Kolkata in last month's auction for a fee of 92 million Indian rupees ($1.02 million), making him the most expensive player from Bangladesh in IPL history.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26, after India and Sri Lanka co-host the Twenty20 World Cup starting in February. REUTERS