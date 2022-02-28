Bayliss strikes twice on his second day at Kranji

Jake Bayliss, the new kid on the Kranji block, is fast making a name for himself with a quick-fire double on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Australian, who lived in Singapore as a boy when his father Jamie worked as track rider to former Kranji trainer Michael Kent in the early 2000s, showed great riding skill on Nate's Honour and Rocket Ryane.

Rocket Ryane, who led, was already overtaken by the $20 second favourite Lim's Unique in the $30,000 Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

But Bayliss' vigorous riding brought his Ricardo Le Grange-trained $31 shot to claw back tenaciously for a half-length victory.

Earlier, he also made it pillar to post to win by a neat length on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Nate's Honour in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,400m on turf.

Bayliss finished on board in his four other rides for the day. He was second on Istataba and Don De La Vega, third on Stunning Cat and fourth on Thunder.

It was only his second day as a Singapore Turf Club-licensed jockey. He made his Singapore debut the previous Saturday with six rides and gave the unbeaten Lim's Kosciuszko a big scare.

He brought the Fitzsimmons-trained Gold Star to charge home second by half a length.

The win was rising star Lim's Kosciuszko's seventh on the trot.

There was no outward show of exuberance or celebratory gesture at the winning post by Bayliss when he snared his first Kranji winner, after getting so close on Istataba and Don De La Vega.

But the Group 1-winning hoop is no iceman either.