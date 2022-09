Jockey Jake Bayliss has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Winning Stride in Race 5 on Saturday.

Near the 850m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of AJ Golden Sixtyone, who was steadied and lost his rightful running.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

The Australian will miss the Oct 2 Kranji race meeting.