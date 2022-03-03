Bayliss enjoying his start and is riding in Cloud Nine

What a week. What a fortnight. Jake Bayliss would have imagined it while lying in bed at night.

But, even in those wild dreams, he would never have thought it could all come together.

But it has. And Bayliss is having the ride of his life - even if it is on Cloud Nine.

The Australian jockey's Singapore stint has thus far gone according to the script he had hoped for in the weeks since he arrived and, while he already misses the rustic life Down Under, there is hardly a regret on his horizon.

Indeed, he is enjoying every minute of this new adventure.

"Last Saturday had to be one of my career highlights," he gushed.

"And when I capped off my second day of riding with a double, it made my family and myself very proud," said Bayliss who rode at the Sunshine Coast before relocating here.

"The whole family watched every race on TV from Australia.

"When I turned my phone back on after the last race, it was flooded with congratulatory messages.

"It has been a big dream of mine to ride here. So far, everything has been perfect."

The 27-year-old Queenslander added: "I do like the lifestyle, too, but I'm a country boy at heart, and if there was one thing I've found hard to adjust to, it is how I miss my farm back home.

"On weekends, I would normally be there fixing fences and rounding up cattle, riding horses all day. I don't get to do that here, and I guess I will have to find a new hobby."

Luckily, Bayliss will not have too much spare time to fill in the next couple of weeks, at least.

His phone has been ringing off the hook since his Kranji brace.

"Donna Logan and (husband) Peter have been great to me and my partner, Hollee. I am still staying with them while also looking at a place to rent soon, preferably in Woodlands," he said.

"Ricardo (Le Grange) and Tim (Fitzsimmons) have also been great to me, but since my wins, new trainers have reached out to me, like Leslie Khoo, Stephen Gray, Stephen Crutchley or Steven Burridge."

So, can we expect the winners to continue to roll in? Bayliss is optimistic.

And why not? By his own admission he has six "quality rides" on Saturday.

"They are Den Of Thieves for Tim, Super Posh, Gamely and Diamond Ring for Donna, Real Success for Michael Clements and Split Second for Burridge.

"Coming up next week, I've also got four to five rides for now and a similar figure the week after. It is going to get busy for me, which is great."

Bayliss, who boasts three Group 1 winners, all earned at a two-year stint (2018-2019) in New Zealand, is aware there will be ups and downs on the road ahead, and regardless of how many winners come his way, the first will always leave a more lasting impression.

"Nate's Honour is such a tough horse. I watched a lot of replays of his previous runs," he said of his first Singapore winner that came in a modest Class 5 race over 1,400m.

"That was why I used him early, just to break up the field. At the top of the straight, I knew I had plenty of horse beneath me.

"Once I gave him a squeeze, he dug really deep and kept finding. That's when I knew I had my first winner in Singapore.

"Right now, I have to stay focused, continue working hard and, hopefully, get even more support."

In pop music parlance, he is the NKOTB (New Kid On The Block). Well, we do not know how he does in front of a mike.

But, sure as ever, his fan base has begun to grow.

So let us give him a round of applause. He deserves it.