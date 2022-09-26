Bax's first winning lap of Luxury

"I'm very proud to have a first winner for her in Singapore. This horse has been ultra consistent. I gave him a freshen-up and he duly paid us back with the rewards.

"Kylie's sending a second horse up, and that's even more exciting.

"For the stakes money this horse has made in four starts, he couldn't get that in New Zealand.

"More owners from New Zealand should do what Kylie is doing. They have the Australian option, but it can be expensive.

"As the New Zealand dollar sits at $1.20 to the Singapore dollar, it's pretty good value back home."

Favourable foreign exchange aside, the win has whetted Bax's appetite for more.

"After I watched the race, I was ready to feed the next stars. We've got broodmares to watch, and we've got to look for the next secret star for Donna," she said.

That new zest for Singapore racing was not sparked overnight.

In the days when Bax still jetted between New York and Milan fashion shows, she already dabbled in breeding, and one of her finest products was former Singapore great Better Than Ever.

Bax never saw the son of French Deputy in the flesh at any of his 25 Kranji starts for Jupiter Stable, but did watch his 16 wins on television.

The buzz she got did keep Singapore at the back of her mind as a new market to explore. But it was not until Logan rang her up a decade later that the dormant interest was awakened.

Better late than never, indeed.

"Laurie Laxon begged me to come and see Better Than Ever, but I couldn't travel as I was in Europe and US modelling," she said.

"But I did come up once in 2015 to watch one of my father's horses run, Goliath. But he was no Better Than Ever, who is now 16 and is in my paddock, happily retired.

"He helps with all sorts of things at the farm, like as a baby sitter to the foals. I call him Farm Manager."

The old Kranji favourite might well be minding future runners to carry Bax's orange-and-black crossed silks at his old stomping ground one day.

"I chose this burnt orange so it stood out, but it's the cross or X which is more significant. It's the 'X' in the name Bax," she said.

"I usually have around eight horses. I breed and get most of them from my father.

"I love breeding, but syndicating gives me the chance of meeting so many people. To see them get enjoyment is wonderful.

"And I still like to wear a hat and high heels at the races. It's my way of staying in the fashion world."