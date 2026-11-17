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Nov 17 - Captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt and Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten half century as South Africa went to lunch on 386 for seven on day three of the first test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

• South Africa trail Bangladesh’s score of 400 all out by 14 runs and will want to build a lead in the afternoon session on a wicket that remains good for batting.

• Rickelton is unbeaten on 56 and will resume after the interval with Kagiso Rabada, who has five.

• Bavuma (49) and Rickelton put on 79 for the fifth wicket before the South African captain left the field with a leg injury having been troubled by calf issues. He can return to bat later in the innings if required.

• Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed (2-88) took two wickets with the new ball, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck and Marco Jansen (8), both caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

• Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (4-72) was troubled by a sore elbow, but managed to remove Simon Harmer (1) just before lunch, also caught by Das.

• South Africa opener Marques Ackerman scored a career-best 157 from 164 balls and number three Zubayr Hamza made 83 on his return to the side. REUTERS