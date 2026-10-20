Bavuma, Jansen lead South Africa fightback in second test

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GQEBERHA, South Africa Oct 20 - South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Marco Jansen led a record-breaking fightback to take their side to 216 runs for six wickets at lunch on the third day of the second test at St George's Park on Tuesday.

• Bavuma was 76 not out after the first session in a gritty display while big-hitting Jansen scored 72 off 71 balls in an unbeaten 106-run seventh-wicket partnership as the home side clawed their way out of a precarious position.

• The partnership came off 133 balls and broke the previous South Africa record of 89 runs for the seventh wicket in a test at St George’s Park, set against England in 1896.

• South Africa resumed on 97-5 after only 43 overs were bowled on the opening two rain-affected days with Bavuma on 41 and Wiaan Mulder on two.

• Mulder was the only wicket to fall on Tuesday as he ducked into a short-pitched ball from Mitchell Starc and gloved the ball behind to slip Matt Renshaw. It was Starc’s 450th test wicket but was only given out after a review.

• Australia had to do without seamer Josh Hazlewood for the first session because he did not field on Monday after falling ill and was serving penalty time before being allowed to bowl. He will be able to do so after lunch with the new ball due eight overs into the afternoon session. REUTERS