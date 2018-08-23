Battling bronze for trio

The Singapore women's trios team were seventh on 1,993 pinfalls, 145 behind the medal positions after the first three-game block at the Asian Games bowling competition yesterday and any medal hopes had looked bleak at that point.

But Daphne Tan, Bernice Lim and Joey Yeo surged up the leaderboard in the second block on the back of a simple philosophy - turning their focus to what they can control.

And what a comeback it was, as they totalled 2,257 in the second block (three games per bowler) at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre to clinch an improbable bronze on 4,250, missing out on silver by a mere five pinfalls.

Chinese Taipei's Pan Yu-fen, Chou Chia-chen and Tsai Hsin-yi managed to hang on for silver with 4,255 while Malaysia's Siti Safiyah Amirah, Syaidatul Afifah and Esther Cheah won gold with 4,326.

Singapore's other team of Jazreel Tan, Shayna Ng and Cherie Tan finished 10th (3,936).

"The pressure is always there, but my first thought (after the first block) was that there's a whole other block to go, in a different oiling pattern, so we never gave up," said 27-year-old Daphne, after the long-oil conditions in the morning and the medium pattern that followed in the second block.

"It's what you do with the pressure. We acknowledged it, put it aside and focused on controlling our shots."

Chinese Taipei's Tsai was relieved to fend off Singapore, saying: "Yeah, it was close, and we were afraid we would lose the silver medal to Singapore. We were praying."

Daphne and Co were able to turn up the heat aided in part by the new scoring system adopted at these Games. A strike is worth 30 points, while a spared frame is worth 10 points plus the number of pins felled in the first roll. A game will still consist of 10 frames, with a perfect score of 300 unchanged.

The general sentiment is that the system will raise average scores, and Malaysia's national coach Holloway Cheah believes that even those in the lead will not be able to relax. He said: "You may think you are far in front, but it's not like that any more. Sometimes one strike, and suddenly the gap is gone."

The scoring system may have played some role in Singapore's rise from leaderboard obscurity to the podium, but their approach will not change.

"Everyone is in the same position, and (the system) levels out the playing field for everyone but, ultimately, you still have to strike," said Yeo, runner-up at this year's Singapore Open. "We just need to focus on our own processes."

The women will now switch their focus to the other two medal events - the team of six and the Masters. The men's team will be in action in the trios event today.