Zion takes the ball and runs with it

NEW ORLEANS • When starting point guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out ahead of their National Basketball Association (NBA) match-up with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans had no hesitation naming Zion Williamson as their primary ball-handler.

The 20-year-old, who normally plays power forward, is having an even bigger impact in his second year in the league, improving from his rookie average of 22.5 points to 26.3 points per game.

Williamson, who earned his first All-Star nod last month, became the youngest player to have at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in an NBA game as the hosts New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Sixers, who are second in the Eastern Conference, 101-94.

Such was Williamson's all-round display - he also had a career-high 15 rebounds, a career-tying eight assists and made 15 of a career-high 28 field-goal attempts - that Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy declared his star man "played the game the way you're supposed to play the game".

"Tonight, we just decided we were going to play him at the point all night," he said. "At least as long as he could go. He had the ball in hands all the time and the ability to make plays and everything else. He was just tremendous."

On taking over play-making duties from Ball, Williamson said one of his on-court strengths was his versatility.

"It just feels natural to me," he said. "I've been playing the game since I was four.

"At this point, it just feels natural. I'm still learning, but certain things just feel natural."

The big night came one game after his record streak of 25 consecutive games with at least 20 points on 50 per cent or better shooting, which he shared with NBA great Shaquille O'Neal, ended in a loss at the Brooklyn Nets.

At 11th in the West, the Pelicans (23-29) are considered a long shot to make the play-offs - 2017-18 was their last appearance - but Van Gundy is convinced that the only way is up as Williamson takes on even greater responsibilities.

"We want to get him more experience with that stuff going forward because I think that's where his future is in this game," he said.

"I really do. He just needs reps and more and more and we've increased it throughout the year giving him more and more opportunities. We'd like to give him more going forward. We'll try to build some more things for him."

Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum scored 35 of his career-high 53 points after half-time as the Boston Celtics erased a 17-point deficit to outlast the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 in overtime.

He became the youngest player in Celtics history to score at least 50 in a game at 23 years and 37 days, as the hosts won for the fourth time in five games.

REUTERS