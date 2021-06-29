Young's injury woe compounds Hawks' loss

ATLANTA • Khris Middleton had missed two-thirds of his shots from the field against the Atlanta Hawks in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals entering Sunday's pivotal clash.

In Game 3, the guard found his groove to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against the hobbled hosts. Middleton finished with a game-high 38 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to lead the visitors to a 113-102 win.

"I just finally got them to go. I've been struggling with the ball going in, and finally, it started dropping for me at the right time. I'm thankful for that," the All-Star said.

Middleton pulled down 11 rebounds and had seven assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting and teammate Danilo Gallinari had 18 points.

The teams will remain in Atlanta, where Game 4 is set for tonight, but the biggest concern for the fifth seeds will be the health of their All-Star.

Young sprained his right ankle in the last minute of the third quarter when he inadvertently stepped on an official's foot and, despite returning with eight minutes and 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter, he did not look right.

The team confirmed he would undergo an MRI examination to determine the extent of his injury and his status for Game 4.

"It's sore right now," Young said.

"It's hurting. It's frustrating. I couldn't go as fast as I wanted to and, when I did, it hurt."

"That's a big part of my game, my ability to blow by anybody. When you're on the left side and you're trying to blow by, you've got to use your right foot."

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers named Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups as their new head coach on Sunday.

