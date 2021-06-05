Young Suns put Lakers in the shade

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers' brief reign is over.

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Lakers from the National Basketball Association play-offs on Thursday with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 of their first-round series, ending LeBron James' hopes of hauling the Lakers to back-to-back championships.

This is the first time that James, 36, has exited the play-offs in the first round - and it was a young, up-and-coming team that hastened his departure.

The second-seeded Suns, who are making their first post-season appearance since 2010, leaned on the inside-outside combination of Devin Booker, 24, and Deandre Ayton, 22, throughout the series to win 4-2.

"I just know they wanted to be in these types of games," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "And I think they haven't run from the moment, run from situations."

Both players got a taste of the spotlight last season, when the Suns won eight consecutive games in the league's bubble.

They were the only undefeated team during the regular-season portion of the bubble and while their run was not enough to qualify for the post-season, it made the team's young core eager to achieve more.

The Suns will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals, starting with Game 1 on Monday.

The Nuggets eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday after a 126-115 victory in Portland, winning the series 4-2.

The Lakers, who were hindered by injuries throughout the regular season, seemed to come unglued against the Suns after Anthony Davis strained his groin before halftime of Game 4 last Sunday.

Phoenix went on to win that game and then crushed the Lakers on Tuesday in Game 5 to seize the momentum.

2015 The last time the NBA defending champions - the San Antonio Spurs - lost in the first round of the play-offs.

Davis was rushed back after missing the previous game but was clearly unfit and aggravated his groin injury early in the first quarter, failing to return to the game.

"We had the pieces, we just couldn't stay healthy. And we couldn't have our full product on the floor.

"A lot of that is on me - a main guy who couldn't stay on the floor," the All-Star forward said.

In his absence, the Suns were volcanic, shooting 10 of 13 from beyond the three-point line in the first quarter, and Booker finished with a game-high 47 points, 24 coming from long range.

The last defending NBA champions to be knocked out in the first round were the San Antonio Spurs in 2015 and despite the odds - the bookmakers had pegged the No. 7 seeds Lakers as the favourites - Phoenix claimed that they were never overawed.

"That's the only way we wanted it, to be honest," Booker said after ousting the champions. "We knew we weren't going to get to where we wanted to go without going through them, and it happened to be in the first round.

"It was a tough match-up all the way through. Once they got us down 2-1, we had to regroup and get everything right, and we came in and we battled."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES