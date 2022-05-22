You can die by the three, says Kidd

SAN FRANCISCO • Rival coaches Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd agreed on one thing on Friday night - Game 2 of the National Basketball Association's Western Conference Finals was just like Game 1.

It just started 24 minutes later.

Kevon Looney shocked the Dallas Mavericks with a career-high 21 points as the Golden State Warriors erased a 19-point deficit en route to a 126-117 victory in San Francisco for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Warriors star Stephen Curry put up a team-high 32 points.

Luka Doncic rebounded from a play-offs season-low of 20 points with a game-high 42 and the Mavs connected on 21 three-pointers, but that was not enough to prevent them from heading home winless.

The scene shifts to Dallas for Games 3 (today) and 4 (Tuesday).

Coming off a 112-87 shellacking in Game 1, the Mavs buried 15 three-pointers in the first half and led by as many as 19 in 24 minutes that featured four technical fouls, including one on Golden State's Draymond Green.

With Dallas up 72-58 at the break, Kerr's instructions to the Warriors were simple.

"I told them if we develop some poise in the second half, the game would come to us," he said.

"Dallas came out and punched us. We were scattered. We just needed to get poised. We felt confident they wouldn't make 15 threes in the second half. And if they do, you pat them on the back... If somebody makes 30 threes in a game, they deserve to win."

But as they did in the first quarter of a one-sided loss in Game 1 two nights earlier, the Mavs lost their way from beyond the arc in the second half. And while they were going two-for-13 on long-range attempts in the third period, the Warriors rallied.

The advantage was still 79-64 with 7min 6sec remaining in the third before the Warriors exploded. The game-turning spurt began with a 19-6 run at the end of the period to close the gap to two.

Kidd admitted he sensed the game was slipping away and hoped his team learnt a lesson.

"The guys... put us in a position to win on the road," he said of the first half. "But the third quarter ... we've got to do better.

"We have to understand when three or four in a row miss, you've got to get the ball to the rim... When you go two-for-13 and you rely on the three, you can die by the three."

Golden State took the lead for good when Otto Porter Jr opened the fourth quarter with a three, and the hosts did not stop there.

The Warriors built a 99-92 lead by completing a 16-7 run. The Mavs got no closer than five after that.

Looney, whose previous career high of 19 came in the 2019 play-offs against the Los Angeles Clippers, also had a game-high 12 rebounds. The double-double was just the second of his post-season career. "In the first half, they got to wherever they wanted and got a lot of wide-open threes," he said.

"In the second half, we were able to get them off the three-point line and make things tougher for them."

Doncic shot 12-for-23 overall and five-for-10 on three-point tries, while he also accumulated a game-high eight assists.

Despite the defeat, Kidd noted that Dallas had trailed 2-0 to Phoenix in the previous round before recovering to win 4-3.

"We're on the road against one of the best teams in the league," he said. "We've seen this in Phoenix, so now we have to go back and just focus and get ready for Game 3."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE