Wounded Lakers standing strong

SAN FRANCISCO • With the Los Angeles Lakers' absentee list growing, Kyle Kuzma believes his team will not "find their true identity until the play-offs".

The National Basketball Association (NBA) champions played on Monday without the injured trio of Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley and Alex Caruso, while Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo were ruled out because of the league's Covid-19 protocols.

None of them will be back for their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Centre this morning, Singapore time, so the short-handed Lakers will have to soldier on.

However, they still remain the team to beat, especially when LeBron James is in form.

The Finals Most Valuable Player bagged his fourth triple-double of the season as the Lakers pummelled the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday.

He finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Lakers dominated almost from start to finish for an impressive win on the road at the Chase Centre.

Stephen Curry led the Golden State scoring with 27 points but the much hoped-for duel with All-Star Game teammate James never materialised as the Dubs struggled to contain the Lakers' offence.

The star guard, however, broke the franchise's record for the most number of assists. He had two on the night to pass previous leader Guy Rodgers (4,855) by one.

Montrezl Harrell had 27 points off the bench to lead the Lakers while Kuzma finished with 17 points. The Lakers improved to 26-13 to remain in third place in the Western Conference while the Warriors remained in ninth after 20 wins and 20 losses.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo reeled off his third straight triple-double (31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning run to four games with a 133-122 win over the Washington Wizards.

James Harden also bagged a triple-double (21 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists) and Kyrie Irving added 34 points as the Brooklyn Nets rolled to a fifth consecutive victory with a 117-112 win over the New York Knicks.



Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder driving against Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors as teammate LeBron James is charged with a foul. The NBA game on Monday ended 128-97 in favour of the Lakers. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Julius Randle needed to be restrained by teammates at the buzzer after a controversial travelling call effectively handed Brooklyn the win.

The Knicks forward, who finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, angrily tossed a chair as he headed to the locker room following the loss.

"I was frustrated. We fought so hard to come back and win the game. I was just frustrated," he said. "I'll let it be in the past."

His coach Tom Thibodeau also played down the outburst, calling it "an emotional game".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE