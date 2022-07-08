Wizards seal Beal deal with $352m and no-trade clause

WASHINGTON • Bradley Beal got everything he wanted from the Washington Wizards.

The National Basketball Association's (NBA) All-Star guard declined his option for next season and officially signed a five-year deal on Wednesday, valued at a maximum US$251 million (S$352 million) with another rare element: A no-trade clause.

The fifth year of the contract is a player option and ESPN reported Beal's deal has the only full no-trade clause in the current league, whereas multiple players have a limited no-trade clause or must approve a trade.

According to the report, only nine other NBA player contracts have included a true no-trade clause: David Robinson, John Stockton, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career at the Wizards and had a chance to leave for another team on a maximum four-year deal as a free agent.

There had been strong rumours the Los Angeles Lakers were keen to swop him with Russell Westbrook.

But Beal, who is entering his 11th season with Washington, declined his US$36.4 million player option, which paved the way to a massive payday.

Last season, he averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in just 40 games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left wrist in February.

The Wizards failed to make the play-offs last season for the third time in four years.

