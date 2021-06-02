Wizards pounce on Embiid's absence

WASHINGTON • No National Basketball Association (NBA) team have bounced back from a 3-0 deficit in the play-offs but the Washington Wizards can reduce the odds if Joel Embiid is ruled out of Game 5 of their first-round Eastern Conference series today.

The Wizards could not cope with the Philadelphia 76ers centre in the first three games but Game 4 on Monday turned on its head after he fell to the floor awkwardly following a drive to the basket with under five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

He failed to return for the rest of the match and with the All-Star missing, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal proved to be too much to handle for the rest of the Sixers as the hosts staved off elimination with a 122-114 win.

Washington avoided a sweep in the best-of-seven series, reducing the deficit to 3-1, after Beal delivered a game-high 27 points, while fellow All-Star Westbrook finished with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists for his 12th career post-season triple-double.

The guard overtook Jason Kidd (11) and moved to third on the all-time play-off triple-double list behind Magic Johnson (30) and LeBron James (28).

Beal said the Wizards were fired up with their pride on the line, adding: "I have never been down 3-0 so I'll be damned if I get out of here without a win."

The contest now moves back to Philadelphia but Embiid, who was his usual dominating self in Game 4 with eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes before his participation was cut short, is a doubt after the team confirmed he would undergo an MRI exam on his knee.

The Cameroonian is known to be injury prone, missing his first two full seasons, and his teammates are aware the No. 1 seeds in the East are not the same two-way threat without their best player.

On Embiid, considered one of the front runners for this season's Most Valuable Player award, 76ers guard Ben Simmons, who had just three assists to go with 13 points, said: "Once Jo came out, we weren't moving the ball as well. We didn't get enough easy looks."

The Wizards put up 48 points in the paint, with centres Daniel Gafford and Robin Lopez combining for 28 points without Embiid in the middle and Sixers' Danny Green admitted their hopes of a first NBA championship since 1983 were dependent on the 27-year-old staying healthy.

"We're going to need him to be the last team standing, to win," the guard, who had 11 points on the night, said.

"It doesn't mean we can't win the next game without him."

The game also saw the latest of a series of unsavoury incidents involving fans, when a man was apprehended by security after he ran onto the Capital One Arena court. He has since been banned from the venue and could face criminal charges.

Five fans were banned indefinitely after clashing with players last week, while another was charged with felony assault and battery after throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving on Sunday.

In Memphis, Mike Conley hit a three-pointer after blocking Ja Morant's shot in a late run that allowed the top-seeded Utah Jazz to hold off the Grizzlies 120-113 in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round play-off series.

The Jazz, who lead 3-1, will advance to the semi-finals with a home win today.

