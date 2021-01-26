Wizards lack spark after long spell out

SAN ANTONIO • Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks admitted his side need to find their rhythm after their first National Basketball Association (NBA) game in 11 days ended in a 121-101 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Washington's enforced break since Jan 11 was the result of six Wizards quarantining because of Covid-19. Five of those players - starters Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura, as well as Ish Smith, Davis Bertans and Troy Brown - are still out. The sixth, Moe Wagner, was listed as available but did not see the court at AT&T Centre.

Patty Mills scored 21 points, and Dejounte Murray racked up 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double, as the San Antonio Spurs (9-8) halted a two-game losing streak. Seven players scored in double figures as Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge hit 15, Devin Vassell tallied 14 points, and Rudy Gay and Keldon Johnson had 13 each.

"If you haven't played in a while, it takes a while, you can't just turn the switch on," Brooks told NBC Sports Washington. "Your team or individual players can't just turn it on. I've been around the league a long time, and you need some rhythm. We were out of sync in that second half."

Bradley Beal, the NBA's leading scorer, had 31 points, four below his season average, for the Wizards (3-9). Jerome Robinson added 16, and newly signed Alex Len finished with 11 points.

Russell Westbrook, in his first appearance since being injured on Jan 8, scored just nine points on three-for-11 shooting. The All-Star guard also had four turnovers and lacked explosion around the rim.

"I'm definitely not where I need to be in all aspects," he said.

Another team who have had their momentum snapped are Memphis. Their game against the Chicago Bulls tomorrow was postponed by the league because of coronavirus issues within the Grizzlies' organisation. They will not have the minimum eight players available because of contract tracing as the team follow league protocols.

Memphis (7-6) have not played since Jan 18, when they notched their fifth win in a row with a 108-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

