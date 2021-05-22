Wizards have no fear of the 76ers

LOS ANGELES • The Washington Wizards will go into the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round clash against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow wearing confidence.

The Wizards rolled over the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) play-in tournament to grab the eighth and final seed in the East on Thursday.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were back in top form, combining for 43 points and leading a 16-0 second-quarter run in the win that came two days after a frustrating 118-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in the play-in opener.

"There's no reason to fear anybody you play against," coach Scott Brooks said. "You respect them and you compete against them. They put their socks on one sock at a time, just like us."

The Wizards (34-38) finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams by winning 17 of 23.

Ousting the Pacers ended Indiana's streak of five consecutive play-off appearances, while securing their first post-season appearance since 2018.

Beal finished with 25 points and Westbrook delivered 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for the Wizards.

"No matter who we match up against," said star guard Beal, who finished the regular season behind only Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry in scoring (32 points per game) with 31.3. "We love what we're capable of doing."

Beal made four three-pointers and also had five rebounds and four assists while playing 28 minutes to rest his strained left hamstring as Washington showed their ability to bounce back.

The Warriors will also need to recover from their play-in opening defeat by reigning champions the Los Angeles Lakers when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies this morning (Singapore time).

"We've had to do it the last 20 games, so it's no different," said Curry, one of three Most Valuable Player finalists alongside Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and 76ers star Joel Embiid.

"It is a win-or-go-home scenario, but we've had a high confidence and put together a string of wins and had a tough loss and had to bounce back, so we've been there."

The teams are meeting for the second time in six days. The Warriors earned the right to have to lose twice in the play-in tournament to be denied a play-off berth by beating the Grizzlies 113-101 last Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS