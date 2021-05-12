Wizardry from Westbrook

ATLANTA • Russell Westbrook wrote his way into National Basketball Association (NBA) history on Monday, bagging the 182nd triple-double of his career to break Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old record.

The Washington Wizards guard, who had equalled the NBA great's record two days earlier, sealed his record-breaking triple with 8min 33sec remaining in Monday's 125-124 defeat by the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook's 36th triple-double of the season comprised 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds, and he has averaged a triple-double per game this season.

The nine-time All-Star has averaged a triple-double per game in four of the last five seasons, an eye-popping statistic that ensured he would eventually overtake Robertson's historic benchmark, which had stood since 1974 and was once widely regarded as unbeatable.

"Normally, I don't like to pat myself on the back, but tonight I will," Westbrook said.

"I am just so grateful for those that came before me."

The 32-year-old now has several seasons left in his career to extend his record, with few of his contemporaries anywhere near his total.

Westbrook has nearly twice as many triple-doubles as his nearest rival among currently active players. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the closest with 99 triple-doubles, while James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets has 58. After Westbrook and Robertson, Lakers great Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) round off the top four.

"It's just a blessing... You put so much into the game," Westbrook said. "Just to be mentioned with guys like Oscar, Magic, Jason Kidd, those guys. It's just something I would never have dreamt about."

Wizards coach Scott Brooks described his star man's feat as "phenomenal".

"It's great for him," he said.

"You can't take anything away from him. The guy's a winner. He's making the basketball and the non-basketball world a better place. Not a lot of guys can do that, not a lot of guys have the impact that he has, on and off the court."

182

Johnson paid tribute before Monday's game, saying Westbrook did not always get the credit he deserved.

"The things he's been able to do, hopefully, we will say, 'Give him his love, give him his respect'. This is really big. This is something I couldn't even do. I know how big it is," he told The Athletic.

Westbrook's critics have accused him of artificially inflating his personal stats to keep his triple-double tally ticking over, noting a career spanning the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, and the Most Valuable Player award in 2017 has yet to yield an NBA championship.

Despite his individual exploits, the Wizards (32-37) are 10th in the Eastern Conference and fighting to seal their berth for the play-in tournament to make the play-offs.

However, Robertson himself is among those who have dismissed the criticism of Westbrook's failure to land a championship ring.

"He's one of the elite guards in basketball and it's ridiculous some sports writers criticise him because he has not won a championship," Robertson told The New York Times.

"Players don't win championships by themselves. You've got to have good management. You need to get with the right group of players."

