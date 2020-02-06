Witnesses cite fog at copter crash site

LOS ANGELES • Recently released information on emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant on Jan 26 showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility because of fog.

The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside and killed all nine people on board in an accident that still has many of the basketball great's fans grieving, with more public memorials to come.

"It went over my head. It's thick in clouds. And then I heard a pop and it immediately stopped," said a witness, according to audio released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Monday.

"If this guy doesn't have night vision, I mean, he was, he's completely IFR," the caller said, referring to instrument flight rules.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was certified to fly by IFR and a flight instructor with more than 8,200 hours of flight time, officials said.

He had tried to climb out of a cloud layer when the aircraft banked sharply and dropped towards the ground with a speed of more than 610m per minute at impact, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Audio recordings of air traffic control revealed the pilot requested flight following, a type of constant monitoring, owing to concerns about visibility but controllers said he was flying too low to be tracked.

The recordings showed witnesses also had visibility on their minds. "I'm walking in the trail. I could hear the plane. I think it was in the clouds but couldn't see it. Then we just heard a boom and a dead sound and then I could see the flames," one caller said.

Another summed up events more succinctly. "A helicopter crashed into a mountain. We heard it and, now, I'm looking at the flames," the witness said.

The remains of all the victims, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were released to their families on Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.

