Wilson stars as US claim fourth straight World Cup easily

SYDNEY - A'ja Wilson poured in 19 points as the all-conquering United States crushed China 83-61 to win their fourth straight Women's Basketball World Cup and 11th overall in Sydney on Saturday.

Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team who stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games.

Wilson, the tournament's Most Valuable Player, was quoted in The Guardian as saying: "It feels great. We came here on a mission, we got it. We got gold. Now we're going home with some hardware. It feels great to us.

"Australia was great to us. I didn't see any kangaroos, but it's OK because we are leaving with a gold."

The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome - the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.

In front of the watching Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming, the odds were heavily stacked against China, who were led by Li Yueru with 19 points and took home their first medal since 1994.

On top of being 10-time champions, the US were coming off a record-breaking 83-43 semi-final victory against Canada, the biggest win in a World Cup last-four game, and they had beaten China 77-66 in the group phase.

The Chinese had also lost all seven previous World Cup clashes with the American juggernaut, and by an average 22 points.

They were again without star player and leading points scorer Li Meng, who had a fever.

Earlier, Lauren Jackson produced a vintage performance to end her international career on a high, 25 years after making her debut, as Australia swept past Canada 95-65 for the bronze.

Jackson, 41, turned back the clock with a huge all-round effort, ending with a game-high 30 points, seven rebounds and one assist.