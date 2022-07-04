Williamson to sign with Pelicans for five years

NEW ORLEANS • Zion Williamson, who missed the past National Basketball Association (NBA) season owing to a broken right foot, has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported on Saturday.

The deal with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft is worth US$193 million (S$269.4 million) but has escalator clause incentives that could earn the power forward as much as US$231 million.

The extra money would be triggered if Williamson can make the All-NBA Team, win NBA Most Valuable Player or Defensive Player of the Year awards next season.

The 21-year-old, an All-Star two seasons ago, has struggled with injuries but shown moments of brilliance in his two campaigns, averaging 25.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 85 contests.

Williamson also suffered a knee injury in his rookie season that delayed his NBA debut until January 2020. As a rookie, he matched NBA great Shaquille O'Neal as the only teenagers in league history to average 20 points and shoot at least 55 per cent from the field.

Despite Williamson's absence, the Pelicans, boosted by their mid-season trade for C. J. McCollum and 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram, went 36-46 last season and made the play-offs for the first time since 2018.

Even though they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round, adding a healthy Williamson to the mix could make the Pelicans yet another contender in a stacked Western Conference next season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday in his first public comment since it was revealed that he has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The two-time NBA champion and 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player has sent shock waves through free agency, with Phoenix and the Miami Heat his preferred trade destinations.

"The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I'm about," Durant tweeted. "If you haven't been in there with me, ask around."

But teams will struggle to be able to make a trade for Durant that satisfies the Nets.

The 33-year-old has four years and US$198 million remaining on a contract extension signed with the Nets, and multiple reports say Brooklyn have set a high trade haul for any interested team.

