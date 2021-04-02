Wild Wednesday as Jazz win after plane scare; Bucks trump Lakers

MEMPHIS • Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley revealed that the National Basketball Association's (NBA) leading team feared they might be killed when their chartered plane struck a flock of birds and was forced into an emergency landing on Tuesday.

The plane carrying the team to Memphis suffered "engine failure" following the collision shortly after takeoff, but returned safely to the Salt Lake airport.

The Jazz boarded another flight a few hours later and on Tuesday night landed in Memphis, where they beat the Grizzlies 111-107 on Wednesday.

"All of a sudden it felt like there was an explosion. That's what it sounded like for most people on the plane," said Conley, as the Jazz improved to 36-11.

"For 10 or 15 minutes, all of us on that flight were questioning if we were going to be here.

"The plane started to bounce and then tilted to the left, people in the back said they saw flames. The altitude started to drop, we started looking down wondering what happened. That's how serious it was.

"I can't speak for everybody, but I know guys were trying to text family just in case. It was that kind of situation."

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has a fear of flying, did not accompany his teammates on the second plane and, shortly after takeoff, the Jazz said he was not with the team for "personal reasons".

Sixth man Jordan Clarkson said he "fully understood" why Mitchell chose not to travel.

"It got to that point where we were all on the plane like, 'This might be the end'," Clarkson said. "It was crazy."

The Filipino-American had 24 points and seven rebounds against Memphis before he injured his right foot midway through the fourth quarter. Conley scored 26 points and had seven assists to lead Utah over the hosts for the third time in six days and their seventh straight win overall.

Eastern Conference leaders Brooklyn Nets (33-15) beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 but lost James Harden to injury. The All-Star guard missed the final quarter of the contest because of right hamstring tightness and his status remains uncertain ahead of this morning's (Singapore time) clash against the Charlotte Hornets.

But Wednesday was a day to remember for Giannis Antetokounmpo as he made it a family affair by scoring 25 points and joining his two brothers on the court as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97 at Staples Centre.

The forward joined forces with Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo against the Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo to become just the second trio of brothers to play in the same NBA game.

Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 28 points for the Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing skid and spoilt the Lakers debut of Andre Drummond as the American centre finished with just four points.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE