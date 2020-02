Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook going for the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma at Staples Centre on Thursday. The Rockets, fuelled by 41 points from Westbrook, surged late with a 16-3 run to shock the Western Conference leaders 121-111 for their fourth straight NBA victory. Anthony Davis shook off a sprained right index finger to lead the Lakers with 32 points and LeBron James added 18.