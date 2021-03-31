Westbrook sets triple-double pace

WASHINGTON DC • It has taken Russell Westbrook just 38 games to become the Washington Wizards' all-time leader in triple-doubles.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star, who joined in the close season, also made league history after recording 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds as the hosts earned a 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

It was the NBA's first 35-point, 20-point triple-double.

Only two players previously racked up 30 points, 10 rebounds and 20 assists - Oscar Robertson (32-15-20) for the Cincinnati Royals in 1961 and Magic Johnson (32-11-20) for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1988.

After surpassing both NBA legends with his 16th triple-double of the season despite missing teammate and NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal because of injury, Washington coach Scott Brooks called Westbrook "a winner".

"That's what he is. He's won everywhere. We're not winning as many games as we want, but he still fights and still leads and still plays hard," he told The Washington Post.

"He's not perfect. Turns the ball over too many times, at times. But he competes... He does things that I've never seen in the history of - I've been in this league 30 years."

The 32-year-old Westbrook is second on the NBA's all-time triple-double list, trailing only Robertson (181) by 19 while both players are the only ones in league history with five seasons of at least 15 triple-doubles.

On his mentality, the guard said: "The mindset was to go out and be aggressive and make sure I set the table for my teammates like I've been doing all year long and make sure they have confidence going into the fourth (quarter).

"When the fourth hits, it's time to take over."

This was the Wizards' second win in a row but they remain in 12th spot in the Eastern Conference, three below the Pacers.

Elsewhere, James Harden kept pace with Westbrook in the triple-double race after posting his 12th of the season since joining the Brooklyn Nets in January, tying the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 2006-07.

He totalled 38 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as the hosts held on to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107 for their 18th win in 21 games.

REUTERS