We're not trying to make a statement: Durant

CHICAGO • The Brooklyn Nets showed just how dangerous they can be with their "Big Three" on Wednesday, manhandling the Bulls 138-112 in Chicago in a National Basketball Association (NBA) clash of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on the floor for just the second game this season and the All-Star trio did not disappoint.

Durant scored 27 points, Harden added 25 points and a season-high 16 assists, while Irving chipped in with nine points in his third game of the season.

Having only made his season debut earlier this month after the Nets decided they would let the unvaccinated player join the team for road trips - New York's vaccine mandate means he cannot play home games - Irving is still finding his feet.

However, Durant, the NBA's scoring leader this term, delivered another dominant performance, scoring 17 points in the third quarter.

The Bulls, trailing by two at half-time, pulled level at 71-71 early in the third quarter, but the Nets outscored them 39-19 in the frame to take a 101-79 lead into the fourth.

Harden, back after missing one game with a hyperextended knee, drained five three-pointers, while teammate Patty Mills made six from beyond the arc on the way to 21 points as the Nets - beaten twice already this season by Chicago - edged closer to the Bulls atop the East.

"These last 10 games we've been up and down, so we wanted to come out against a really good team who've been playing very, very good basketball and execute and play really good on both ends of the ball," Harden said.

"I think we did that."

Durant added: "We're trying to make no statements to the league. I mean, who cares what they think. We know what we bring to the table, and it's all about us."

The Miami Heat, who went into the day third in the East, just a half-game behind the Nets, kept the pressure on with a 115-91 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

With Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler still sidelined, Tyler Herro led the Heat with 21 points - one of seven Miami players to score in double figures.

In the West, the Sacramento Kings put up 40 points in the third quarter on the way to a 125-116 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures, led by De'Aaron Fox's 29 points.

Sacramento connected on 55.1 per cent of their shots from the field and outscored the Lakers 70-42 in the paint.

The Lakers led 67-61 at half-time and were up 76-68 early in the third before the Kings rallied.

James scored 34 points, Malik Monk added 22 and Austin Reaves contributed 19 off the bench for the Lakers. But Russell Westbrook connected on just two of 14 shots from the field on the way to eight points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE