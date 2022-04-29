Weird feeling, says Curry, after play-off victory

LOS ANGELES • Despite three National Basketball Association (NBA) titles, two-time league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Stephen Curry said it was a "weird feeling" to win a play-off series after the Golden State Warriors' 102-98 home win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday saw them advance 4-1 to the second round in the Western Conference.

After five straight trips to the NBA Finals, Golden State missed the play-offs in the last two seasons following serious injuries to Curry and Klay Thompson and the departure of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

"Tonight was just a weird feeling because we hadn't been there in a while," said 34-year-old Curry, last season's NBA scoring champion.

"We wanted it so bad, kind of made it a lot more difficult on ourselves... I think you could see those first three quarters we'd forgotten what it felt like to try and close out a game.

"The nerves, the energy, the pressure in the building. It's been a long time since we've felt this. We still know how to do it but we had to grind it out."

Curry scored 30 points in his first start of the series, Thompson contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the Warriors had to bank on a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton II to seal the win over reigning MVP Nikola Jokic's Nuggets.

The Warriors will now face either the Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Nuggets, buoyed by 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists from Jokic, led by eight points at the end of the third period.

But Golden State outscored the visitors 32-20 in the fourth quarter - with Payton II contributing 10 points - to claim a dramatic win.

While Curry led the Warriors' scoring, Draymond Green delivered another huge shift marshalling the threat of Jokic.

"What Draymond does is hard to quantify because the stats never do him justice," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I just feel like he's built for the play-offs."

"This is what he's all about. Regular season is hard for him because the games aren't as meaningful and he's at his best when the games are most important."

Jokic seemed to agree, calling the 32-year-old All-Star forward the Warriors' "eyes and their ears" and an "amazing player".

He added: "I really appreciate our match-up. To be honest, he's stopped much better offensive players than me through his career."

The 27-year-old Serb, who became the first player with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season, is probably selling himself short. He will sign the biggest supermax contract extension, US$254 million (S$352 million) over five years, in NBA history in the off-season, according to ESPN.

On the possibility of a contract extension, Jokic said: "I would like it, of course...

"I think if (an) offer is on the table, of course I'm going to accept it because I really like the organisation... I'm in really good relationship with everybody from the owner to equipment manager."

