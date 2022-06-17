We do not fear the Warriors, says Brown ahead of Game 6

BOSTON • Boston's backs are against the wall heading into Game 6 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, but Celtics star Jaylen Brown vowed that they would not back down against the Golden State Warriors.

"We're looking forward to the challenge," he said, ahead of the clash (this morning, Singapore time). "We've got to embrace it. Ain't no other way around it. Last game on our home floor to kind of embody our whole season.

"We're looking to give it everything we've got. We are not scared. We do not fear the Golden State Warriors. We want to come out and play the best version of basketball that we can."

The Warriors moved one win away from their fourth title in eight years with a 104-94 Game 5 win in San Francisco on Monday.

Warriors star Stephen Curry had a rare off-night but former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins came up big on both ends of the court, pouring in 26 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and a block as Golden State took a 3-2 series lead.

The Celtics, meanwhile, coughed up 18 turnovers, which they cannot afford to do if they want to force a decisive Game 7 back in California.

Brown said Boston's rocky start to the season will stand the team in good stead as they try to bounce back from two straight defeats.

"Everything has been a learning experience," he said, of a season that saw the Celtics languishing under .500 at the halfway point.

"We wear everything that we learnt this year as a badge of honour. We don't let it hang over our heads. We bounce back. We've been able to... all year."

Teammate Marcus Smart, the defensive player of the year, echoed those sentiments.

"We've kind of been forced to play with our backs against the wall," he said. "We got real used to it where it's kind of part of us, in our nature now. It's nothing new."

The Warriors, meanwhile, are looking to "Game 6 Klay" Thompson to clinch the series.

The guard earned his nickname after averaging over 20 points and shooting nearly 50 per cent from three-point range in 12 career Game 6s, and has been steadily warming up during this series.

"It's obviously a nickname I want to live up to," he said.

"At the same time, I don't want to go in there and play hero ball. I'm just going to be in there and be myself... I know that will allow us to be successful."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

BOSTON V GOLDEN STATE

Game 6: StarHub Ch202, 9am