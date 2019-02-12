Warriors withstand the Heat to edge close contest

OAKLAND • The Golden State Warriors showed the mettle of champions by "withstanding the storm" after Miami brought the heat to the Oracle Arena on Sunday.

Steve Kerr's players had foreseen "it was going to be a game" with the Heat being the only team in the league to boast of a winning record on the road (14-13) despite having a losing record at home (11-16).

And so it nearly proved as Miami got off to a hot start, building a 19-point first-quarter lead against the two-time defending National Basketball Association champions.

While Golden State regained control, fuelled by a 12-0 scoring run early in the third quarter, the visitors looked to be in the ascendancy after going ahead 118-115 with 51.5 seconds left following back-to-back steals and baskets from Josh Richardson and Dwyane Wade.

But, in Kevin Durant, the Warriors have a bona fide clutch player, even if it was not exactly his night from beyond the arc.

The 10-time All-Star came to the rescue by sinking his first three-pointer of the contest, after six misses, to tie the game and DeMarcus Cousins then made his two free throws to seal the 120-118 victory.

"They came out and played hard on both ends of the court," said Durant, who led all scorers with 39 points on 16-of-24 shooting in the Warriors' 15th win in 16 games.

"But I like how we kept fighting. We were just locked in, playing our brand. We moved the ball, we made shots after a while, it took us a while to wake up on Sunday."

Josh Richardson paced the Heat with 37 points, while Wade, in his last regular-season game in the Bay Area, added 10 off the bench, two days after a bad fall in Sacramento had left him with a bruised back.

While the 37-year-old will retire at the end of the season, his tenacity remains a hallmark, with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hailing him as being "built like Captain America".

It was also fitting that the veteran guard received a video tribute during the match-up, which he called "amazing" and "dope".

Separately, Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, on Sunday accused the New Orleans Pelicans of leading them on regarding Anthony Davis.

They had talks with the Pelicans regarding a deal for the big man, but could not strike a deal before last Thursday's trade deadline.

Asked if he thought the Pelicans negotiated in good faith, Johnson said: "No. We knew that basically at the end of the day what happened happened. And we knew that when we first started. In terms of what happened, hey, it is what it is."

The Lakers were left wondering what could have been as Joel Embiid showed the benefits of having an All-Star centre as he scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to power the Philadelphia 76ers over the visitors 143-120.

