Warriors win despite Green's 1st-half ejection

MEMPHIS • The Golden State Warriors finished off a 117-116 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies to open their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference semi-final series, despite the controversial ejection of Draymond Green.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team were "shocked" by the call of a flagrant-2 foul against the veteran All-Star forward, forcing him to leave the game with 1min 18sec left in the first half and the Warriors behind by a point.

While replays showed that Green made contact with Brandon Clarke's head while swiping down with his arm, and he grabbed Clarke's collar during the process, the decision to toss him out of the game still caused plenty of consternation.

"We knew that was a tough break that didn't go our way. We were all kind of shocked by the decision," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "But we were confident and determined and the guys stayed with it."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole stepped up for the visitors with a team-high 31 points, with 14 of those in the second half.

"We knew it was a hard foul, play-off foul. Draymond gives fouls like that all the time," he said.

"Personally, I didn't think it was going to be a flagrant-2 and especially throwing him out in the first half, I didn't think it was going to happen."

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was Green's first ejection in 130 career play-off games.

After the ruling, he ran around the court and waved his hands at the opposing crowd as boos rained down upon him. He finished with six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes.

Officiating crew chief Kane Fitzgerald later said that the foul was deemed a flagrant-2 rather than a flagrant-1 because "the contact in total was considered unnecessary and excessive".

The Grizzlies, for their part, saw little controversy in the decision.

"He's been known for flagrant fouls in his career," Clarke said. "I've watched them on TV my whole life, it feels like... It's not shocking that he did that."

